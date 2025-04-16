U.S. could shut nearly 30 embassies, consulates overseas

16 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Department of State is considering shutting a number of diplomatic missions abroad, The New York Times reported.

The Trump administration is considering plans to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates and reduce or consolidate the staff of several other foreign missions.

The majority of diplomatic missions that may be affected are in Europe and Africa, including Malta, Luxembourg, Lesotho, the Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Eritrea, Gambia, the Maldives and Grenada.

Most of the consulates that are recommended for closure are in Europe. Five of the consulates are in France, two are in Germany, another two are in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The plan also suggests closing eight consulates in Greece, Italy, Portugal, Great Britain, Cameroon, Indonesia, South Africa and the Republic of Korea.