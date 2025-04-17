Nearly 40% of mines cleared in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavand districts

17 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Currently, approximately 40% of the territories in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts have been cleared of mines, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for these districts Emin Huseynov said.

Speaking during the first Islamic World Culture Forum in Shusha, he noted that 50% of Aghdam and 60% of the Fuzuli district have been cleared so far:

"In Khojavand, only a small portion of the land has been cleared. However, mine clearance operations will extend to Khojavand as well, where significant historical and cultural sites are located," Emin Huseynov said.

In addition, he said that efforts are underway to restore and revive the cultural and historical monuments in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand.