Peskov: Russia and US to continue contacts

17 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Contacts between Russia and the USA will continue, the Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists today.

"There is an understanding that these contacts will continue",

Peskov said.

The Kremlin representative added that there are no predictions about the next round of negotiations: "We are not stargazers".

Let us remind you that bilateral contacts resumed in 2025. Washington does not rule out the possibility of lifting anti-Russian sanctions, while Moscow has proposed the restoration of direct air traffic. The parties are also discussing ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.