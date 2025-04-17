Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia issue joint statement following meeting

17 Apr. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, Armenia's Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan and Georgia's Deputy Foreign Minister Lasha Darsalia held their first trilateral meeting. It was conducted in a closed format, and a joint statement was made following the meeting.

"The meeting sought to advance trilateral cooperation across the areas of common interest, with the goal to foster sustainable growth and prosperity in the region",

the statement reads.

The parties noted that cooperation in relevant areas could contribute to solving common problems of the three states and, as a result, help ensure long-term stability and accelerated development in the South Caucasus.

"The meeting served as an open exchange of views and presentation of visions on potential areas for collaboration",

the statement reads.

The consultations noted the significant potential for trilateral cooperation, which will be based on full respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The meeting in Tbilisi took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. According to the statement, it is seen as an initial stage toward building trust and enhancing dialogue in the South Caucasus.