Lavrov and Tasmagambetov discuss preparations for June Ministerial Council

18 Apr. 9:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

On Thursday, April 17, a meeting was held between the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the CSTO Secretary General. This was stated in a message posted on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

During the talks, Sergey Lavrov and Imangali Tasmagambetov discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organization's member states.

The parties also touched upon the main areas of further work aimed at strengthening the CSTO.

"The main areas of further joint work to strengthen the organization's potential were discussed, as well as the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers in June 2025",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Let us remind you that Lavrov is scheduled to meet with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi tomorrow. The previous face-to-face meeting of the ministers took place in late February in Tehran