Foreign diplomats visit Khankendi and Shusha

18 Apr. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, accompanied by the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, are visiting the cities in the Karabakh economic region.

"With the diplomatic corps accredited in Baku, we landed at Fuzuli airport. We are heading to Shusha and Khankendi",

Hikmet Hajiyev said.

He noted that the post-conflict restoration and transformation of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur are impressive. Azerbaijan has established a new status quo in the South Caucasus region, Hikmet Hajiyev added.

As part of the program, the delegation visited Karabakh University in Khankendi. There, they were welcomed by the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, Aghdere and Khojaly regions, Elchin Yusubov. The rector of the university, Shahin Bayramov, informed the diplomats about the educational process. A meeting with students was also held.

After visiting the city of Khankendi, the diplomats will go to Shusha, where they will get acquainted with the ongoing reconstruction and development efforts.

More than 100 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 7 international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan are taking part in the visit. This is one of the familiarization trips to the restored territories, organized on the instructions of the Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.