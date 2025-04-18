Media: US to reduce its presence in Syria

18 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The US is going to reduce its military presence in Syria, with the American contingent being reduced to 500 soldiers, The New York Times writes.

It is noted that the USA is shuttering three of its eight small operating bases in the northeastern part of Syria, reducing the number of troops from 2,000 to 1,400.

The newspaper also reports that in 60 days, American commanders will assess the situation and may call for further reductions in the contingent.

In addition to this, the publication clarifies that the US military has recommended to leave at least 500 American soldiers in Syria.

The New York Times also added that the reduction is due to the recommendations of the ground command to close and merge the bases. It is emphasized that this has been approved by the Pentagon and the US Central Command.