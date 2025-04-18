US Secretary of State expects fruitful talks with Iran

18 Apr. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The USA is expecting fruitful talks with Iran. This statement was made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on April 18.

He expressed hope that these talks could lead to a peaceful resolution to the situation around Iran's nuclear program.

"We’re hoping that talks continue and that they’re fruitful <...>. We would all prefer a peaceful resolution [of the situation] and a lasting one",

the US Secretary of State said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the USA is not encroaching on the territory of the Islamic Republic and its resources. At the same time, he stressed that he would not allow Tehran to obtain nuclear weapons.

Let us remind you that at the end of last week, talks between representatives of the USA and Iran were held in Oman. The second meeting in this format is scheduled to take place on April 18.