Ilham Aliyev and Mehriban Aliyeva review projects at Sea Breeze resort

19 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members visited the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku to review ongoing and future development projects.

Ilham Aliyev was briefed on the Sea Breeze master plan and the projects implemented to date.

Located along the Caspian Sea, just 30 minutes from Baku’s city center, Sea Breeze spans 500 hectares. Over 1.5 million square meters of residential and commercial space has been developed. More than 150 hectares are dedicated to recreational areas, parks and beaches.