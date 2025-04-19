Naval officers of Azerbaijan and Turkey discuss cooperation plans

19 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov received the Turkish delegation led by the Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu.

The Azerbaijani minister commended the organization of international exercises conducted in the Türkiye and the professionalism of servicemen, AZERTAC reported.

The meeting discussed the current state and issues of further expansion and development of cooperation in the military and military-educational fields, as well as opportunities and prospects for cooperation between Naval Forces of both countries.

At the meeting, a broad exchange of views on the positive results of the work on bringing the Azerbaijan Army in line with the model of the Armed Forces of Türkiye took place.

At the end, the Turkish delegation visited Azerbaijan Naval Forces. The Acting Commander of the Naval Forces, 1st grade Captain Shahin Mammadov met with the guests and exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart on mutual interest issues.