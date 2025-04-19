US, Iran to discuss nuclear deal on technical level

19 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Daria Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The second round of negotiations between Tehran and Washington on a new nuclear deal has ended at the Omani embassy in Rome. Tehran is pleased with the results and reports the utility of the meeting. The third round will be organized between technical experts in the coming days.

The second round of indirect talks between the US and Iranian delegations on a new nuclear deal has ended in Rome. According to Iranian diplomats, the talks were constructive and beneficial to the parties.

Although there are no specifics on the preliminary agreements between Washington and Tehran yet, it is known that the negotiators decided to organize the next round not at the level of high-level representatives of the parties, but at the technical level.