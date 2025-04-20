Israel ready to resolve issue with Iran peacefully

20 Apr. 14:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel is seriously concerned about Iran acquiring nuclear weapons, but understands that diplomacy is the only acceptable way to resolve such disagreements, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said in an interview with the British newspaper Telegraph.

At the same time, the minister assured that Israel has never planned to attack Iran, RIA Novosti reports.

"I am a member of the security cabinet, and all the inner forums, and I don’t remember such a decision. I don’t think that such a decision was made. But Israel is committed to the objective of preventing Iran from having nuclear weapons. If that objective can be achieved by a diplomatic path, it is acceptable",

Gideon Sa'ar said.

The politician also noted that Iran often does not take its international obligations seriously and may be seeking some partial agreements, given its current position on this issue.

At the same time, the Israeli authorities maintain contact with the USA and Europe in efforts to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Israel would support a diplomatic solution that would effectively halt Tehran's nuclear ambitions.

Let us recall that on the eve of the next round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, Israel indirectly participated. According to Axios, the day before the second round of negotiations in Rome, the main US negotiator, Donald Trump's special envoy Stephen Witkoff met in Paris with the head of the Israeli strategic planning department Ron Dermer and the head of the Mossad David Barnea.