Mirzoyan holds meeting with OSCE Secretary General Sinirlioglu

21 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu to discuss a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Armenian foreign ministry reported.

Mirzoyan and Sinirlioglu discussed the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stressed the importance of agreeing the text of an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between Baku and Yerevan.

In the context of the unblocking regional communications routes, the sides highlighted the South Caucasus’ vast potential as a unique crossroads having unique transit capabilities.