Pope Francis passes away

21 Apr. 12:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, the Holy See’s press service said.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning (5:35 am GMT), the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," Cardinal Farrell announced.

Just a day before, Francis had blessed the faithful on the occasion of Easter. He appeared before them on the balcony of St. Peter's Cathedral. The pontiff managed to say only a few words.

On March 23, Francis was discharged from the hospital, where he had spent nearly 40 days. He had been treated for a complicated form of pneumonia and, as his doctors later reported, risked dying twice.

Francis, who was elected the church's 266th pope after the retirement of Benedict XVI in 2013, was born as Argentina's Jorge Mario Bergoglio.