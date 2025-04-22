Azerbaijani athletes grab medals at Wushu сhampionship in Georgia

22 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani athletes have won 29 medals at the Wushu Sanda Championship held in Georgia, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora said, Trend reported.

The competition, which featured participants from all regions of Georgia, also included athletes from the "Marneuli" and "Karachep" clubs of the Wushu Sanda Federation of the Kvemo Kartli region.

Three members of the "Marneuli" club, coached by Wushu Sanda Master of Sport Faig Mammadov, won one gold, one silver, and eight bronze medals. Athletes from the "Karachep" club, led by kickboxing Master of Sport Ibrahim Mammadov, claimed five gold, eight silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The President of the Wushu Sanda Federation of Kvemo Kartli called it a great achievement that 29 out of 32 Azerbaijani athletes who competed in various age categories and weight classes made it to the podium.

The championship was organized by the Ministry of Sports and Youth of Georgia, the Wushu Sanda Federation of Georgia, and the Chinese Embassy in the country.