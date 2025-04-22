Putin to hold talks with Sultan of Oman

22 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his first meeting ever with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Yesterday, Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has arrived in Russia on a state visit.

Putin and Al Said held their only phone call on March 23, 2023, when the first bilateral contact between the two countries’ leaders took place since diplomatic relations were established between Russia and Oman. Al Said arrived in Moscow on Monday.

The Kremlin has announced that the two sides will focus on key areas of cooperation in the economic, financial, and cultural spheres as well as pressing international and regional issues. They may also discuss the Iranian nuclear program.

The two delegations plan to sign 10 agreements, including on abolishing mutual visas for holders of regular passports, as well as a protocol on the establishment of a joint commission for trade-and-economic and technical cooperation.