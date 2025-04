22 Apr. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said has taken place in the Kremlin today.

During the talks, the leaders of Russia and Oman have signed an agreement on the mutual abolition of the visa regime for citizens of both countries.

Let us remind you that the Sultan of Oman is on a visit to Moscow. He is accompanied by a delegation of several dozen people. Today, he held talks with Putin.