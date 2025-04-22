Arab League summit to be held in Moscow in fall

22 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Arab League summit is expected to take place in Russia this year, Kremlin representatives shared.

"An agreement in principle has been reached, and the dates are currently being agreed upon",

the Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The plans to hold the Arab League summit in Moscow have also been confirmed by Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov.

"The exact dates will be announced later. But it will be a very, very representative and important event",

Dmitry Peskov said.

The summit is scheduled for the fall, a Kremlin representative announced in an interview with Izvestia.

The Arab League, founded in 1945, includes 22 member states.