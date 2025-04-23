Russia concerned about Armenia's EU aspirations

23 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow is concerned about Armenia's aspiration to join the EU, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"Such an aspiration is incompatible with this country's membership in the EAEU," Grushko said.

According to him, Moscow talks about this in its regular contacts with Armenian colleagues, TASS reported.

The diplomat recalled that Armenia is developing dynamically thanks to its participation in the EAEU, and economic growth is observed in all the regions that are key for Yerevan.