Ilham Aliyev is good friend of Chinese people - envoy

23 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a good friend of the Chinese people, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lu Mei said in an article published in an official media outlet.

“As soon as I took up the post of the PRC Ambassador to Azerbaijan, I had the opportunity to witness such a significant and historic moment as a high-level visit, which is a great honor for me. I am confident that this visit will be completely successful," Lu Mei said.

She expressed confidence that Beijing is ready to make joint efforts with Baku to implement the agreements of the heads of the two states and promote the further development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations at a high level for the benefit of our countries and peoples.

The envoy noted that China and Azerbaijan are strategic partners.

"In recent years, with the personal care and assistance of the heads of state of our countries, Chinese-Azerbaijani relations have maintained active development dynamics. Political mutual trust continues to strengthen, and cooperation within the framework of the joint construction of the "One Belt - One Road" and in the international arena has achieved great results," Lu Mei said.

The ambassador also emphasized the enormous contribution of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev to the development of bilateral relations

"Heydar Aliyev was the founder of the modernization of Azerbaijan and the Chinese-Azerbaijani friendship. Considering the development of relations with China as a priority direction of foreign policy, he laid a good foundation for the long-term, healthy, and stable development of bilateral relations and made a personal contribution to this important matter," the article says.

Mei also pointed out that Ilham Aliyev attaches great importance to the development of relations with China and is a good friend of the Chinese people. Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and Ilham Aliyev have established a trusting working relationship and deep personal friendship, the envoy noted.