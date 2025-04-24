Pashinyan condemns desecration of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags in Yerevan

24 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has condemned the burning of the flags of Azerbaijan and Türkiye during the torchlight procession held in Yerevan yesterday evening, on April 23.

According to the Armenian Prime Minister's spokesperson Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the PM condemned such conduct, considering it to be irresponsible and unacceptable.

She added that the burning of flags of an internationally recognized state, especially neighboring states, cannot be viewed differently by the head of state.

"It is a provoking and inciting conduct," Nazeli Baghdasaryan said.

A torchlight procession in Yerevan commemorated the 1915 events in the Ottoman Empire, interpreted by Armenian nationalists as the "Armenian genocide".