Russia announces growth in trade turnover with UAE

24 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev announced growth in trade turnover with the UAE. He noted that agricultural trade between the countries increased by almost a third in 2024.

According to Patrushev, relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are developing dynamically today. One of the key areas of cooperation is the agro-industrial complex, the Deputy Prime Minister added

"Last year, agricultural trade turnover between Russia and the UAE increased by almost a third. We expect that the positive dynamics will continue this year",

Dmitry Patrushev said.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized that Russia intends to increase the export of grain, halal meat, oil and fat, and confectionery products to the UAE.

He expressed confidence in the intensive development of relations between Russia and the UAE, which will contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties between both countries.