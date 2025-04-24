Georgia announces visa-free entry for citizens of 17 countries

24 Apr. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia has announced visa-free entry for citizens of Pakistan, Syria, Morocco, Yemen, Sudan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ghana, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Congo, Nigeria, Somalia, Tanzania and Uganda.

Citizens of these countries will no longer need to apply for a Georgian visa from May 16, provided that they hold a valid multiple-entry visa or residence permit in one of the Middle Eastern countries: UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Kuwait.

According to the decree of the Georgian government, holders of such a visa or residence permit will be able to stay in Georgia without a visa for the period permitted for the above-mentioned countries. At the same time, a multiple-entry visa or residence permit must be valid for at least one year.