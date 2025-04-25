Pakistan: Conflict with India could escalate into nuclear confrontation

25 Apr. 11:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Pakistani-Indian conflict could result in a nuclear confrontation between Islamabad and New Delhi, the Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif said in an interview with the Al Jazeera TV channel.

"The world community should pay attention to this dangerous dispute, which could escalate into a nuclear confrontation",

Khawaja Asif said.

Asif recalled that both Pakistan and India have nuclear weapons.

Let us remind you that the escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan began on April 22., when unknown persons committed a terrorist attack in the city of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The attack took the lives of 26 people, 25 of whom were Indian citizens. According to media reports, Indian intelligence found out that the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence was involved in the terrorist attack, which was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists (banned in Russia).