Georgia refutes information about visa-free simplification for citizens of 17 countries

25 Apr. 12:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities have tightened the rules for visa-free entry for citizens of 17 countries with a high migration risk. The corresponding comment was made by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic.

The ministry emphasized that the rules have been tightened, not eased, contrary to earlier reports by local media.

The Georgian Internal Ministry also recalled that previously, visa-free entry for citizens of these 17 countries required the possession of a multiple-entry visa or residence permit issued in one of the Persian Gulf countries. Under the updated regulations, the visa or residence permit must be valid for at least 12 months.

"The changes are aimed at tightening the rules for visa-free entry into Georgia for citizens of some countries and serve to combat illegal migration",

the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

The ministry added that the media had misinterpreted the government decree.

Let us remind you that on Thursday, Georgia announced a visa-free entry for citizens of 17 countries. These countries included Pakistan, Syria, Morocco, Yemen, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire and others.