26 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that his special envoy Steve Witkoff had a good meeting in Moscow.

"Witkoff had a good meeting," Donald Trump told Reuters.

Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier in the day. Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin had received Witkoff at the Kremlin. In his words, their conversation, which lasted three hours, was "constructive and quite useful."