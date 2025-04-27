27 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Kremlin Press Secretary Peskov said that the position of US President Trump largely coincides with Russia's position on Ukraine. However, it is too early to talk about specific conditions.

The positions of Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine coincide on many issues, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"There are many elements that really coincide with our position,”

- Dmitry Peskov said