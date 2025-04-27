Putin sends rescuers to Iran to extinguish fire in Bandar Abbas

27 Apr. 15:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Several Emergencies Ministry aircraft will be sent to Iran to extinguish the fire on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Two amphibious aircraft, a Beriev Be-200 and an Il-76, will arrive in Bandar Abbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the urgent dispatch of EMERCOM aircraft to Iran to help extinguish the fire in the city of Bandar Abbas, the Russian Embassy in Tehran reports.

"In response to the appeal of Iranian partners, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a decision to urgently send several Russian Emergencies Ministry aircraft to Iran, staffed with experienced professionals, to help extinguish the fire in the port of Shahid Rajaee,”

- the Russian Embassy in Iran informed.