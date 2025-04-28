Moscow and Washington may resume arms control talks

28 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the United States may resume arms control talks that were interrupted several years ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with CBS.

The top Russian diplomat noted that it was Washington which broke the process of strengthening strategic stability.

"If the United States is willing to get back to this track, we will see what are the conditions under which this might be possible," Sergey Lavrov said.

He explained that Russia wants to understand what the U.S. thinks of their relationship and whether Washington is ready for an equal, mutually respectful dialogue heading to finding a balance of interests.

"As long as in the U.S. doctrinal documents, we are described as adversary, when the officials in Washington called some time ago, called us enemy. So we want to understand what Washington thinks of our relationship and whether Washington is ready for, I would emphasize once again, an equal, mutually respectful dialogue heading to finding a balance of interests," Sergey Lavrov said.

If this is the approach, everything is possible, the diplomat believes.

Russia suspended its participation in the New START treaty with the United States in February 2023.