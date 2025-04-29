Mutual support between China and Russia remains unwavering

29 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mutual support between Russia and China remains unwavering despite the ongoing changes in the world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Rio de Janeiro.

"In recent times, there have been many changes in the international environment. Change is the norm of our era, yet the mutual trust and support between China and Russia remain unchanged," Wang Yi said.

In addition, he noted the unity and cooperation of BRICS countries are acquiring increasingly important strategic significance.

"As two of the founding members of BRICS, China and Russia must reinforce coordination and cooperation within this framework and deepen solidarity and collaboration among developing nations and emerging market economies," Wang Yi said.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that China and Russia should strengthen the influence and attractiveness of BRICS, boost the world's development and prosperity, and contribute to building a more just and reasonable system of global governance.