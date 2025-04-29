U.S. conveys ties reset conditions to Georgia

29 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian authorities have been informed of the necessary steps to start mending of diplomatic fences with Washington, the U.S. State Department said, commenting on the visit of Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili.

"We don't comment on closed-door diplomatic talks. The United States has made clear the steps Georgia’s government can take to demonstrate it is serious about improving its relationship with the United States," the U.S. State Department said.

The Georgian Economy Minister visited Washington last week, he held meetings with representatives of the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Department of the Treasury and the State Department.

Davitashvili said that the U.S. and the Georgian government positions are “in full convergence” with the sides pursuing a “positive agenda” in bilateral relations. He expressed hope for a strategic reset under the Trump administration.