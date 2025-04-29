Centrum Air to launch flights between Baku and Tashkent

29 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Centrum Air has announced the opening of new international routes. In May, the schedule will be expanded with flights Tashkent – Baku and Tashkent – Almaty.

Planes to Baku will fly once a week - on Mondays. Departure from Tashkent is scheduled for 16:15, with arrival in the Azerbaijani capital at 18:20. The return flight departs at 19:20 and arrives in Tashkent at 22:50. Tickets are already on sale; a round-trip flight will cost approximately $250.

In addition, from May 5, flights will fly between Tashkent and Almaty will operate on Mondays and Thursdays. These are evening flights: departure from Tashkent at 18:50 and from Almaty at 21:25.