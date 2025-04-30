Some Georgian reporters accused of giving data to foreign intelligence services

30 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last year, representatives of some media outlets in Georgia provided information to foreign intelligence agencies and received funding, the Georgian State Security Service said in its 2024 report.

"Representatives of some media outlets were recorded communicating with officials from foreign countries and, probably, representatives of the special services, from whom they received funding and instructions, as well as to whom they provided information on issues of interest to them," the report reads.

In addition, according to the agency, there were attempts by the special services of foreign countries to recruit Georgian citizens in 2024. Foreign intelligence services also used foreigners in Georgia. In particular, there were cases when citizens of other countries set GPS coordinates, took photos and videos using drones.