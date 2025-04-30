India closes its airspace to Pakistan

30 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

From April 30 to May 23, India closes its airspace to Pakistani civilian and military aircraft amid strained relations between the two countries in recent days.

Indian aviation authorities have decided to close the airspace to all aircraft associated with Pakistan, including military aircraft, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Indian government reads.

"Indian airspace is closed to all Pakistani-registered aircraft, as well as aircraft operated, owned or leased by Pakistani airlines or operators, including military flights,”

- NOTAM informs.

The restrictions will be in effect from April 30 to May 23. It is specified that the end date is tentative.