Trump's National Security Advisor resigns, media report

1 May. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Michael Waltz will leave the post of Trump's National Security Advisor. He will likely be replaced by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is leaving the post.

A number of US media outlets report, citing sources, that both Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong are resigning. The reasons are not clarified. According to some reports, Donald Trump himself has decided to replace the National Security Advisor.

The American leader's Special Envoy Steven Witkoff may take Waltz's post, Politico informs.