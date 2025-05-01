Over 400 people detained in Istanbul

1 May. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

On Thursday, police detained over 400 people during May Day demonstrations in Istanbul. May Day is traditionally celebrated in Türkiye with marches.

More than 286,000 people took part in events to mark May Day in Türkiye, 407 demonstrators were detained in Istanbul, the country's Interior Ministry reports.

A total of 212 events were held in the country on Labor and Solidarity Day with the participation of 286,500 people, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said. Some of the detained attempted to hold unauthorized events in Taksim Square.