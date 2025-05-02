General Secretary of Central Committee of Communist Party of Vietnam to visit Russia and Azerbaijan

2 May. 14:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam will visit a number of countries, including Russia next week.

"To Lam, accompanied by his wife and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will pay state visits to Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as, from May 5 to 12, 2025, he will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation, where will take part in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War",

the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam said.

All visits are being made at the invitation of the presidents of the countries: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.