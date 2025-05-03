3 May. 12:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The US may introduce new sanctions against the Russian Federation. They include restrictions in the banking sector and energy.

The United States has concluded a new package of sanctions against Russia, sources familiar with the issue inform.

According to their data, the goal of the new restrictive measures is to increase pressure on Russia during negotiations to resolve the situation in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

According to preliminary information, the new sanctions package may include restrictions in the banking sector and energy.

At the same time, it is not yet clear whether US President Donald Trump will agree to announce new sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the US announced that in the next 100 days they will work to ensure direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.