Putin: reliable Russia-China relations strengthen global stability

5 May. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Reliable and stable Russia-China relations strengthen stability in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

He noted that when he first became Russian president 25 years ago, there were first signs that the center of economic growth would move to the Asia-Pacific region.

Russia has been actively developing relations with China, the Russian leader stressed.

According to him, the bilateral ties are strategic and profound today, as "turbulence in the world has not decreased, but only increased."