5 May. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Grand Slam Judo Tournament has concluded in Dushanbe, with the Azerbaijani team delivering a strong performance, securing two gold and two silver medals.

With this result, Azerbaijan claimed second place in the overall team standings among 27 participating countries.

Host nation Tajikistan topped the medal table, winning a total of 11 medals, including four golds.