Putin to pay visit to India

5 May. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the country, the Kremlin press service said.

During the phone call which took place on Monday the Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam.

Putin and Modi also discussed bilateral ties and emphasized the need for an uncompromised fight against any manifestation of terrorism.

Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the sides reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening partnership between the two countries,

Modi conveyed greetings to Putin on the celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

The two leaders stressed that that relations between Russia and India are not affected by external influence.