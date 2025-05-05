РУС ENG

Azerbaijan and Belarus sign number of documents on expanding cooperation

Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed several documents on cooperation in the areas of social protection, veterinary medicine and industrial cooperation during the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business forum.

In particular, the Ganja Automobile Plant agreed to develop a partnership with the Minsk Tractor Plant in the supply of tractor equipment, and also signed a contract for the delivery of municipal vehicle kits.

In addition, the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus outlined a plan of activities for cooperation for 2025-2027.

In turn, Azerbaijan's Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security and the National Center for Electronic Services signed a memorandum of understanding.

Moreover, the ministries of labor and social protection of the two countries developed an action plan for 2025-2026 to implement the memorandum of understanding.

© Photo :Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan
