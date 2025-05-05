Azerbaijan and Belarus sign number of documents on expanding cooperation

5 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan and Belarus have signed several documents on cooperation in the areas of social protection, veterinary medicine and industrial cooperation during the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business forum.

In particular, the Ganja Automobile Plant agreed to develop a partnership with the Minsk Tractor Plant in the supply of tractor equipment, and also signed a contract for the delivery of municipal vehicle kits.

In addition, the Food Security Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Belarus outlined a plan of activities for cooperation for 2025-2027.

In turn, Azerbaijan's Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security and the National Center for Electronic Services signed a memorandum of understanding.

Moreover, the ministries of labor and social protection of the two countries developed an action plan for 2025-2026 to implement the memorandum of understanding.