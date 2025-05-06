First stage of Great Return: 140,000 people to live in Karabakh in 1.5 years

6 May. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first phase of the “Great Return” program in Azerbaijan is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with plans for 140,000 former IDPs to return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

According to the official data, a total of 1,152 people have settled in Khojaly. As many as 341 people have resettled to the city of Khojaly to date, and 811 people to the village of Ballicha in the Khojaly region.

Resettlement continues in Aghdara as well: 238 people have resettled to the village of Hasanriz, 592 people to the village of Sugovushan, and 91 people to the village of Talish. In total, nearly 1000 people currently live in the villages of Aghdara.

The second stage of the Great Return program will consist of three phases and will cover 14 years, the process will be completed by 2040.