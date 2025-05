6 May. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is aware who is responsible for blowing up the Nord Stream pipelines under the Baltic Sea, so it does not need to conduct an additional investigation of the incident.

"Probably, if I asked certain people I’d be able to tell you without having to waste a lot of money on an investigation," Trump said.

According to him, a lot of people know who blew it up. The U.S. leader reiterated he disagrees with the allegations that blame Russia for the incident.