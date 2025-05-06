Vladimir Putin holds talks with Benjamin Netanyahu

6 May. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Kremlin press service reported.

"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu",

the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Netanyahu discussed several current issues related to the situation in the Middle East, as well as bilateral relations between Moscow and Tel Aviv.

The parties also agreed on the importance to defend the truth about the events of World War II and countering attempts to revise its results. The leaders of the two countries noted the decisive contribution of the Red Army and the entire Soviet people to the defeat of Nazism.

President Putin and Prime Minister Netanyahu exchanged congratulations on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Vladimir Putin also extended his congratulations to veterans living in Israel, wishing them health and well-being.