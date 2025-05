6 May. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The issue of extending the New START Treaty was raised during the contacts between Russia and the USA, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"This topic was discussed. Specific agreements on holding negotiations specifically on this topic have not yet been reached",

Yuri Ushakov said.

The New START Treaty was signed in April 2010. Russia suspended its participation in the treaty in February 2023.