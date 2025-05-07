India's attack on Pakistan: what we know so far?

7 May. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

India launched a military operation codenamed Sindoor overnight to May 7 and delivered strikes on the territories under Pakistan's control, including border areas and part of Kashmir.

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the strikes were carried out on the facilities of the terrorist organisations Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which are banned in Russia.

An Indian missile attack on Pakistani-controlled territory has killed at least 26 civilians and left more than 60 injured.

Pakistani Defence Ministry spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said India hit Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli and Muzaffarabad. According to him, targets included mosques.

Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif has called pre-dawn strikes by India on Pakistani soil an "act of war", noting that his country “has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war".

Pakistan has shut down key airports across the country for 48 hours and declared a state-wide red alert.

Later, Pakistani armed forces have destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters in a retaliatory strike, according to security sources. But India's Press Information Bureau said social media posts claiming that Pakistan destroyed the Indian Brigade Headquarters were false.

Islamabad warned Delhi that "such reckless behaviour poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability".

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the Islamic republic has the right to use the provisions of Article 51 of the UN Charter and respond to an act of aggression at any time "as it deems necessary."