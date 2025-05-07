US to focus on long-term peace in Ukraine, Vance says

7 May. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: White House website

Washington has decided to move away from the intention to establish a short-term ceasefire in Ukraine and pay more attention to a long-term settlement of the conflict, US Vice President JD Vance said.

The US is trying to focus its attention on a long-term settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and move away from the idea of ​​a short-term ceasefire, US Vice President JD Vance said, speaking at a forum organized by the Munich Security Conference in Washington.

"The Russians say that a 30-day ceasefire does not meet our strategic interests. So we are trying to move away from the obsession with a 30-day ceasefire and move towards a long-term settlement,”

- JD Vance said.