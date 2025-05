8 May. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Negotiations between Russia and the United States are going on at the same pace, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The [talks] are continuing," Ushakov said.

According to him, it is impossible to say that the pace of the talks has decreased.

Earlier, the Kremlin aid noted that U.S. and Israeli World War veterans are expected to attend the Victory parade.