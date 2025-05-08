Papoyan: Georgia and Armenia must remove obstacles to trade development

8 May. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the further development of trade relations between Georgia and Armenia, it is necessary to remove certain obstacles, the Minister of Economy of Armenia Gevorg Papoyan said.

"Georgian-Armenian trade and economic relations are developing successfully, but it is necessary to eliminate the problems that hinder trade turnover",

Gevorg Papoyan said.

In his opinion, successful trade development between the two countries requires simplifying customs procedures and stimulating a transparent investment environment. He also stressed the importance of taking joint steps in advance to eliminate trade barriers in order to avoid wasting time and effort in the future.

Let us remind you that on May 6, a meeting was held between the Ministers of Economy of Georgia and Armenia Levan Davitashvili and Gevorg Papoyan. They discussed trade cooperation and expansion of economic ties. The ministers paid special attention to the issue of tourism, noting that Georgia remains one of the popular destinations for Armenian citizens.